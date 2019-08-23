353 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.09. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,308. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $238.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

