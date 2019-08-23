38,054 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 467,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

