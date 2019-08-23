4,170 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,876,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,533,000 after buying an additional 4,949,298 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,054,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000.

MDYV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,761. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

