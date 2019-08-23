$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce $480,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.42. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

