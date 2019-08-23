$529.01 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $529.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.82 million. Groupon reported sales of $592.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

GRPN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Groupon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,201 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Groupon by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Groupon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 326,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

