639 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by MRA Associates USA LLC

MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $88.59. 17,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $88.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

