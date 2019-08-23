6,664 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

