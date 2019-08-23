8,426 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,474,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $8.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

