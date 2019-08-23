8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,604. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.