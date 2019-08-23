$93.02 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report $93.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.81 million to $93.24 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $66.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.05 million to $351.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.39 million, with estimates ranging from $368.24 million to $376.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

CUBI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

