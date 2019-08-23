Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) CEO Acquires $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) CEO Chiyuan Deng acquired 600,000 shares of Ab International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chiyuan Deng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Chiyuan Deng acquired 20,000 shares of Ab International Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Shares of Ab International Group stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Ab International Group Corp has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04.

Ab International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

