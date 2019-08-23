Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,082,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,657. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

