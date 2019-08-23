Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $23.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADMS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ADMS stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 109,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 228,883 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

