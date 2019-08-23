Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Down 9.2%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 737,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 425,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

