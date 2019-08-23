Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $248.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $99,338.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00722306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

