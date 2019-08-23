aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.68 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BigONE, Allbit and Gate.io. aelf has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01308017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox, OKEx, ABCC, BigONE, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, Tokenomy, GOPAX, BCEX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Ethfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

