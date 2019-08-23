AFK Sistema PAO (EDR) (LON:SSA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AFK Sistema PAO (EDR) (LON:SSA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $343.00. AFK Sistema PAO (EDR) shares last traded at $346.00, with a volume of 212,102 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.31.

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

