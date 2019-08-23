Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) shares rose 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 39,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 236,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

