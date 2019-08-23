AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.76

Shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and traded as high as $53.39. AGEAS/S shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 812 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AGEAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AGEAS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

