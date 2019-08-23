Air Products & Chemicals’ (APD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their neutral rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.71.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.