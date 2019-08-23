Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 3,398 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.