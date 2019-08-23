Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Set at $152.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities restated an average rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,281. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,927,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $10,957,978. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

