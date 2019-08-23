Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.93. 105,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

