Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,191.01. 25,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. The stock has a market cap of $820.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,159.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.