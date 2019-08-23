Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,396. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 12,820 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $452,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $847,407.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,135 shares of company stock worth $17,342,171 over the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 797,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

