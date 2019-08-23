Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Set at $31.00 by Roth Capital

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) received a $31.00 price objective from equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRN. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

AMRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,362. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,214 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Amarin by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Amarin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

