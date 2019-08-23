American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

