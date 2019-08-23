America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. 109,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,634. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,285. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

