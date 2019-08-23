Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Up 9.5%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.48, 142,314 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 166,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Separately, Laurentian cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.40 to C$5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $330.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

