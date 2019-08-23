America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

America’s Suppliers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

