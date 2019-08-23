AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after buying an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 7,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

