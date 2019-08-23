Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report sales of $1.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. MEI Pharma posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $6.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 197,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,690. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

