Analysts Set Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) PT at $7.67

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs bought 31,377 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $124,252.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Whittaker Atkins bought 10,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,377 shares of company stock worth $327,173. 80.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,004. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

