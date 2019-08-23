Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Monness Crespi & Hardt Analysts

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 target price on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.61.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 19,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of -34.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,512,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $885,878.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,194 shares of company stock worth $66,815,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $85,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.