Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $289.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s earnings of $4.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and improved 9.2% year over year on higher revenues. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its organic growth and helps it boost Medicare Advantage growth. The company's growing top line paves the way for long-term growth. A diverse product portfolio also helped it enhance its revenues. Its strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buybacks and regular dividends. A strong outlook for 2019 and growing membership instills investor's confidence. However, it has been suffering from high benefit costs and selling, general and administrative expense, which continues to weigh on its bottom line. Rising level of debt is another concern.”

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.40.

ANTM stock opened at $261.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.