Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 11,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,343. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

