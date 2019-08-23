Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.73

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.73 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 411.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at about $23,482,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

