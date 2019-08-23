Arepacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $38,963.00 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,329,142 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

