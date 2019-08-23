Argus Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argus has a market cap of $478.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00154312 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 518% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,441.50 or 1.00335743 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.