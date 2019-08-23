Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $742,231.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate and Livecoin. Ark has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $742,231.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.