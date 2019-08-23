Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Arqma has a total market cap of $47,952.00 and $2,699.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,201.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.01878444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.03049268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00720746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00804703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00496941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00136614 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 7,152,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,571 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

