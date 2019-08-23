Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 983,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,846. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

