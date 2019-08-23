Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

ARTNA opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $340.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

