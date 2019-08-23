ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,365,000 after buying an additional 1,215,606 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,442.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 622,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $88,605,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,755.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,200,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,186,000 after buying an additional 370,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.83. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

