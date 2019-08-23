ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ASOMY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,738. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

