ATLANT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $366.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00263058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.01310724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.