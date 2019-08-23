Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.96

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

