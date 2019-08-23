Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.13

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $813,695.00 and approximately $1,970.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,257,865 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

