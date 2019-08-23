Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.61

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $16.44. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.61.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.