Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Set at $21.00 by Northland Securities

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) received a $21.00 target price from equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial cut their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 165,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,302. Avaya has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $187,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

